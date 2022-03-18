PG Mutual partners on income protection discount for NHS key workers

Blue Light Card currently supports over two million NHS members

PG Mutual partners on income protection discount for NHS key workers

Blue Light Card and PG Mutual have announced a new partnership which will see healthcare workers and their families receive discounts on income protection premiums.

The partnership will enable Blue Light Card members to receive 20% off their first two years' premiums for Income Protection Plus insurance from PG Mutual.

The product also offers deferment periods options for members to choose from, ensuring that their cover comes into immediate effect when sickness pay ends.

Blue Light Card currently supports over two million NHS members with the scheme offering access to discounts across retailers, utilities, household, and personal services.

Tom Coan of PG Mutual explained that this partnership highlights the importance of income protection, with the added benefit of profit-share to Blue Light Card's 2 million-plus members.

"[It] will help us on our mission to protect many more thousands of healthcare professionals and their families with financial peace of mind," he said.

Tom Dalby, Blue Light Card chief executive, commented: "We're delighted to welcome PG Mutual on board as a new partner. In these uncertain times, more people than ever are looking to protect their income."

He added that he hopes this offer allows members to "prepare for the future and take steps to protect them livelihoods."

"Our members are the people that go furthest every day for us and a generous discount of 20% off for two years allows us, and PG Mutual, to say thank you - by helping the Blue Light community protect their future" Dalby concluded.

