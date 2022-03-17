Employee support should reflect new working models: GRiD

A survey of 501 HR decision-makers, conducted on behalf of GRiD, found that 49% of respondents said they have actively tried to make it easier for staff to access support and benefits remotely via mediums such as apps and online services.

A further 43% stated they introduced benefits to help support employees with the new working style specifically in relation to their mental and physical health.

Meanwhile, 38% of employers claimed to have increased remotely accessible support, such as virtual GPs and virtual physio appointments, because of the new working model.

With working habits continuously changing, GRiD suggested that employers should check that the current support available to employees can accommodate the changing work patterns and is flexible for the whole workforce.

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD, explained that employee benefits providers and those that offer health and wellbeing support, "were really swift to respond to the challenges presented by the pandemic."

"We are now in a situation where many employee benefits, including embedded support within employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness, have improved," she said.

Moxham stated that overall, the type of support offered by employers has broadened: for instance, some now offer online physiotherapy, nutrition, and fitness advice; meditation and mindfulness apps; computerised Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT); and access to virtual GPs and nurse practitioners.

However, she noted that "the repercussions of the pandemic are very much still in evidence and employers have a duty to ensure they are providing the very best wellbeing support available."