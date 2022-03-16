Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions

The changes see the provider alter its application process by no longer requiring customers to disclose information regarding self-isolation, positive Covid tests in the last 30 days, and overall symptoms of the virus.

The move means applications will only be required to reveal if they needed hospital treatment for Covid over the last three years. For those with a history of hospitalisation for Covid, the provider has shortened the automatic postponement period.

In May last year Royal London confirmed the easing of Covid-related restrictions across all its protection products.

During that time, six in 10 applications that were postponed due to temporary restrictions relating to Covid-19 were able to gain cover, while all temporary rating restrictions related to Coronavirus for critical Illness and income protection covers were also removed.

Royal London told COVER that based on pre-pandemic quote levels from 2019, it believes that 99.9% of applicants could now be offered cover under the normal underwriting philosophy.

"Of the remaining balance, the vast majority should still be able to access cover as their sum assured and underwriting rating would be below the new limits. We're pleased to say we haven't seen this affect the number of customers we've previously been able to offer cover to," a spokesperson said.

Furthermore, for certain "higher risk" cases above £3m, customer's vaccination status can be confirmed from their medical records or over email, whilst still being offered the same breadth of cover.

For customers aged 80 and over, maximum ratings have been stretched to +100 with a maximum sum assured of £100,000.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "We're pleased to return to a pre-pandemic underwriting philosophy for our customers aged below 80 and up to a sum assured of £3m."

"We will continue to monitor our underwriting philosophy as circumstances dictate but we are delighted to announce these positive changes to the market."