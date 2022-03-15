Employees with carer roles must be supported: Towergate Health & Protection

According to Carers UK, roughly one in seven workers have a caring responsibility, with three in five people having to take on a carer role at some point in their life.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, explained that there is a rise of those in "triple-decker sandwich situations" with three layers of dependants, which puts further pressure on them juggling work as well.

"The physical and mental stresses of being a carer can lead to lack of focus, absence from work, and even to people feeling they have to resign," she warned.



Clark suggested that the first step for employers is to identify those in their workforce who have caring responsibilities which is not just for elderly relatives, but also caring for children with special educational needs.



For those who need support, Clark stated that a practical approach might be more effective to help carers manage their work alongside their other responsibilities.

This may include offering flexible working options, specialist concierge services and detailed Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) which may be able to signpost specialist agencies.



Meanwhile, emotional support in the form of counselling services or mindfulness apps can help alleviate stress.

In addition, specialist help offered by employers can aid on matters including finding care providers, paying for care, state benefits, hospital discharge-and-care packages, and maintaining and gaining independence in the home.

"Communication is vital, and employers must ensure that their employees feel able to discuss their caring role, and to ask for assistance when required," Clark concluded.