PHIN uncovers 22 instances of PMI-related injuries

According to new figures released by the network, a total of 734,000 people across the UK received private healthcare treatment during the same time period.

The injuries data was in relation to the "most serious" incidents, such as permanent injuries to a patients' bodily, sensory, motor, physiologic or intellectual functions.

It also included injuries such as permanent damage to vision or nerves, removal of the wrong limb or organ, or brain damage, all of which are reportable, by law, to health regulators such as the Care Quality Commission.

The full report can be accessed by patients on PHIN's website, alongside support and guides to help patients decide which provider is best for their care.

Matt James, the outgoing chief executive of PHIN, said the availability of good data is "vital" to learning and improvement, and this publication represents "another step toward real transparency on safety and outcomes."

However, James noted that it was "too early" to draw any meaningful conclusions from comparisons between providers or with the NHS.

"As a patient, I would insist on being treated in a hospital that reports openly on its care and can show how data is used to improve safety and quality. It is easy to find those hospitals on PHIN's website," he added.