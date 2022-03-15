PHIN uncovers 22 instances of PMI-related injuries

Between September 2020-2021

clock • 1 min read
PHIN uncovers 22 instances of PMI-related injuries

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has uncovered 22 instances of patient injuries sustained via private treatment across the UK during the 12-month period to September 2021.

According to new figures released by the network, a total of 734,000 people across the UK received private healthcare treatment during the same time period.

The injuries data was in relation to the "most serious" incidents, such as permanent injuries to a patients' bodily, sensory, motor, physiologic or intellectual functions.

It also included injuries such as permanent damage to vision or nerves, removal of the wrong limb or organ, or brain damage, all of which are reportable, by law, to health regulators such as the Care Quality Commission.

The full report can be accessed by patients on PHIN's website, alongside support and guides to help patients decide which provider is best for their care.

Matt James, the outgoing chief executive of PHIN, said the availability of good data is "vital" to learning and improvement, and this publication represents "another step toward real transparency on safety and outcomes."

However, James noted that it was "too early" to draw any meaningful conclusions from comparisons between providers or with the NHS.

"As a patient, I would insist on being treated in a hospital that reports openly on its care and can show how data is used to improve safety and quality. It is easy to find those hospitals on PHIN's website," he added.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

YuLife partners with Sleep Cycle to improve employee wellbeing

Employees with carer roles must be supported: Towergate Health & Protection

More on PMI

PHIN uncovers 22 instances of PMI-related injuries
PMI

PHIN uncovers 22 instances of PMI-related injuries

Between September 2020-2021

Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 March 2022 • 1 min read
PHIN appoints Jack Griffin as interim chief executive
PMI

PHIN appoints Jack Griffin as interim chief executive

From 1 April

Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
Submissions for COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022 now open!
Insurer

Submissions for COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022 now open!

Digital ceremony on 30 June

COVER
clock 10 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read