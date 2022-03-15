Alan Knowles to step down as chair of Protection Distributor's Group

Neil McCarthy to act as chair on interim basis

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Protection Distributor’s Group (PDG) has announced that chair Alan Knowles is to step down from the position after three years in the role.

The group has appointed Neil McCarthy, who recently retired from the life and protection industry, having spent the past dozen years with Direct Life & Pensions, will act as chair on an interim basis until the end of the year.

Knowles, who has been chair of the group since October 2018, has decided to step down from the role in order to focus on his adviser business, Cura Financial Services.

"I've been honoured to chair the PDG over the last few years and I'm proud of the hugely positive impact the group has had on the market," Knowles said.

"I'm not going anywhere and will continue to be part of the board, but I am looking forward to having more time to focus on Cura and my family."

Commenting on his new role as acting chair, McCarthy said: "I'm really pleased to continue working with the PDG Board following my involvement over the past few years.

"There are plenty of initiatives and ideas that the Board have identified to improve consumer outcomes, and I'm looking forward to working with experienced practitioners and business owners to create positive changes."

Meanwhile, the PDG has announced the addition of three new members - Vita, The Right Mortgage and Radcliffe & Co Independent Financial Advisers.

The group, which is solely comprised of protection advice firms, now counts over 20 members.

