PHIN appoints Jack Griffin as interim chief executive

From 1 April

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has confirmed that its finance and commercial director, Jack Griffin, will take over as acting chief executive from 1 April 2022.

Griffin succeeds Matt James on a temporary basis after the former chief executive informed the board of his decision to step down at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, a search is currently underway by a recruitment agency to find a permanent chief executive to replace James, according to PHIN.

Jayne Scott, chair of PHIN, expressed her thanks to James for his leadership over the last decade and was "delighted" Griffin has agreed to take over the role during the interim period.

"I have every confidence that he will continue to move PHIN forward, working together with all our stakeholders," Scott added.

Griffin said he was "very grateful" for the opportunity to take over the reins on an interim basis until a successor has been appointed.

"I look forward to leading the team at PHIN and working with the PHIN board and all our stakeholders to develop our plans to deliver the CMA Order," he commented.

