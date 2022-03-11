Swiss Re partners with dacadoo on digital health platform

MyWellLife is Swiss Re's digital engagement solution that offers 24/7 coaching and advice to help clients reach their specific health goals, based on the dacadoo digital health engagement platform.

Swiss Re will also use dacadoo's platform to enhance its Personal Resilience Suite - a holistic and modular risk assessment approach - powered by the reinsurer's underwriting manual Life Guide.

Jolee Crosby, global head of life and health underwriting at Swiss Re, noted that lifestyle factors are gaining in importance because they "help to give a more holistic view for risk assessment purposes."

Crosby explained that with MyWellLife, Swiss Re can offer consumers a "roadmap for their health and wellness journey."

"We are happy to offer our clients a platform that opens up possibilities for dynamic risk assessment of modifiable risk factors," she commented.

Peter Ohnemus, chief executive of dacadoo, added: "Together we can combine their experience and knowledge, with our innovation and tech capability. We share a vision of a great life and health for everyone,"