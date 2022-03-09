Smokers may pay up to £16,000 more in life insurance premiums

The insurer stated that non-smokers could be eligible for lower rate premiums if they have not smoked tobacco, or used any nicotine replacement products including e-cigarettes, for 12 months.

According to Royal London research, a smoker aged 50 would pay nearly triple every month what a non-smoker of the same age would have to pay for the same sum assure - £29.13 compared to £82.48, based on level single life cover, over a 25-year term for £150,000 sum assured.

In the example, savings can amount to £16,005 over a 25-year term, while savings for those aged 30 and 40 total £1,788 and 5,406 respectively.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented that smokers can usually expect to pay premiums double those which non-smokers will pay, while older smokers may see their premiums tripled.

"So, there's a huge potential for savings on premiums, and that's on top of not buying cigarettes as well as the benefits to your health," Paterson said.

"While the new year is a popular time for many to give up smoking, No Smoking Day is a perfect opportunity for those who didn't quite manage to kick the habit. Committing to making a positive change to your health can also lead to a positive change to your wallet - and realising that may help people stick to their decisions.

"More importantly, stopping smoking can greatly reduce the likelihood of getting more serious illnesses."

In January this year, Reviti Life, a specialist life insurance provider which targeted smokers with a range of incentives to quit, ceased trading.