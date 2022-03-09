Smokers may pay up to £16,000 more in life insurance premiums

No Smoking Day

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Smokers may pay up to £16,000 more in life insurance premiums

Research from Royal London, published to coincide with No Smoking Day (9 March), shows smokers can save £16,000 on premiums for life insurance by kicking the habit.

The insurer stated that non-smokers could be eligible for lower rate premiums if they have not smoked tobacco, or used any nicotine replacement products including e-cigarettes, for 12 months.

According to Royal London research, a smoker aged 50 would pay nearly triple every month what a non-smoker of the same age would have to pay for the same sum assure - £29.13 compared to £82.48, based on level single life cover, over a 25-year term for £150,000 sum assured.

In the example, savings can amount to £16,005 over a 25-year term, while savings for those aged 30 and 40 total £1,788 and 5,406 respectively.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented that smokers can usually expect to pay premiums double those which non-smokers will pay, while older smokers may see their premiums tripled.

"So, there's a huge potential for savings on premiums, and that's on top of not buying cigarettes as well as the benefits to your health," Paterson said.

"While the new year is a popular time for many to give up smoking, No Smoking Day is a perfect opportunity for those who didn't quite manage to kick the habit. Committing to making a positive change to your health can also lead to a positive change to your wallet - and realising that may help people stick to their decisions.

"More importantly, stopping smoking can greatly reduce the likelihood of getting more serious illnesses."

In January this year, Reviti Life, a specialist life insurance provider which targeted smokers with a range of incentives to quit, ceased trading.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Social care cap amendment defeated in House of Lords

International Women's Day 2022: Breaking the bias

More on Critical Illness

Smokers may pay up to £16,000 more in life insurance premiums
Individual Protection

Smokers may pay up to £16,000 more in life insurance premiums

No Smoking Day

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 1 min read
Self-reported symptoms of Long Covid reach 1.5 million
Individual Protection

Self-reported symptoms of Long Covid reach 1.5 million

At the end of January

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 March 2022 • 1 min read
iptiQ to offer Insuring Change death benefits solution to clients
Individual Protection

iptiQ to offer Insuring Change death benefits solution to clients

Getting payouts to the intended person

Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read