Unum launches reproductive health support for staff

clock • 1 min read
On International Women’s Day 2022, employee benefits provider Unum has unveiled a new reproductive health policy in partnership with Bupa, targeted at providing support for its female UK staff members.

The partnership will offer Unum's 700+ employees with female reproductive organs access to Bupa's Menopause Plan, which includes a 45-minute session with a menopause trained GP who can offer advice and answer symptom-related concerns.

The plan also allows employees access to a 15-minute check-in 12 weeks later to talk through health changes and improvements, as well as access to a 24/7 health line for nurse advice for 12 months following their first appointment.

To help further educate its workforce, all employees at Unum and their partners can also access a menopause-trained GP via the health and wellbeing app, [email protected]

Furthermore, in recognition that 53,000 people undergo IVF treatment annually, Unum's new policy also offers employees and their partners, up to five days of paid leave to attend fertility appointments.

Jane Hulme, HR director at Unum UK commented: "Our ethos is to put people at the heart of employee benefits and ensure that they can bring their whole self to work."

To do that, Hulme explained that the provider needs to ensure it has policies that respond to the needs of "our people, especially when it comes to topics surrounding reproductive health such as menstruation, menopause and infertility that are too often seen as taboo."

"As a growing company, we want to ensure we nurture and retain the best talent through different stages of their working life," Hulme concluded.

