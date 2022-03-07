Concerns grow over mental health support being cut after pandemic

The data collected between August and November 2021 from over 750 mangers and HR professionals revealed that 63% of respondents were worried that their company would withdraw occupational health services.

The findings also showed that nearly two thirds (66%) of respondents said they believe remote working will be rolled back, with 57% stating the same will happen for flexible working, as more people return to the office.

The need for continued support was further highlighted by respondents stating mental health initiatives as a top (71%) benefit, followed by remote working initiatives (66%), flexible working hours (65%) and occupational health services (64%).

In 2021, mental health-related issues accounted for 17% of the reason why employees took time off work in the UK. GoodShape estimated that as a result of poor mental health, 56 million days were lost costing employers £7.8 billion.

Dr Carolyn Lorian, head of clinical transformation at wellbeing solutions company, SilverCloud, said employee wellbeing programmes need to be "100% data and insights driven."

She continued: "If we just provide a menu of benefits and options for people to look after themselves - we are taking a stab in the dark about what support our people need."

Lorian explained that it also can negate addressing the root cause of why people are struggling. "It's a bit like taking a ‘one-size fits all' approach to our health - we wouldn't go and prescribe certain medication to someone without understanding if they need it first," she concluded.