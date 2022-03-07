Women in Finance Charter: Senior management gender equality still 30 years away

The group has blasted the slow progress being made within the sector in its latest report.

Though the financial services sector is successfully accessing more female talent at a junior level, the picture is worse at a senior level.

From 2018 to 2020 the proportion of women in senior management in the industry increased by only 1%, from 31% to 32%.

Consultancy Bain & Company, which worked on the report with the charter, found evidence of biases among financial services companies.

As well as an average disparity of 66% between men and women's salaries, a lack of transparency exacerbated this. The majority (84%) of surveyed organisations did not publish bonus payments for senior staff.

Promotion and performance management systems were also found to be biased against women.

Half (54%) of women working in financial services believe their diversity status is a barrier to career progression, with 68% of organisations not having female representation on promotion committees.

Women also lack exposure to c-suite and organic sponsors compared to men. Nearly half of men (45%) are more likely to have a sponsor than women.

And only 20% of surveyed signatories offer sponsorship programmes to senior women.

Culture remains an issue too, with women working in financial services are more likely to be harassed than in other industries.

The report found 28% of women have experienced actual physical harassment in financial services, compared to 18% in other industries.

It also found 43% of women have experienced inappropriate language, insults or bullying in financial services, compared to 34% in other industries.

Unintended biases also extend beyond harassment and abuse, with careers potentially impacted as a result of childcare.

The report found only 18% of firms have career returner programmes which can benefit women returning from maternity care.

In response the Women in Finance Charter is asking signatories to commit to progressing women into senior roles in their businesses.

"Progress towards gender equality in the financial sector remains frustratingly slow," said Amanda Blanc, group chief executive officer of Aviva and Women in Finance Champion.

"We have to work quicker and harder, for the sake of women, for the sake of society and because a more diverse business is a more productive and innovative one. Our recommendations provide real life examples of best practice and a set of clear actions to guide us all towards lasting gender parity."

Proposals include mandating diverse shortlists for senior positions with 50% female representation, greater use of psychometric testing and ensuring diverse interview panels.

The report also calls on companies to start women at the top of pay scales for new roles, with mid-career returner programmes to help women move back into work.