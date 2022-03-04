NHS backlogs sees Brits turn to PMI: IPPR

Six million people on NHS waiting list

NHS backlogs and extended waiting lists, exacerbated by the pandemic, have spurred people on to turn to private healthcare for their immediate needs.

According to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) State of Health and Care 2022 report, the shift to PMI is a "symptom" of the NHS being under resourced and struggling to recruit and retain its workforce.

The report follows data release in January by the NHS which showed the extent of its backlog and waiting list, currently totalling six million people, 300,000 of which have been waiting for over a year for surgical procedures.

A poll by IPPR of 3,466 adults taken in November 2021, showed that 31% of adults in the UK - equivalent to 16 million people - struggled to access the care they needed during the pandemic.

As a result, almost one in eight (12%) turned to some form of paid-for alternative care, while one in five also considered doing the same.

Meanwhile, one in six respondents (17%) said they would switch to private care if waiting queues exceeded 18 weeks from referral to beginning of treatment on the NHS.

However, despite the delays, a further 59% stated they would stay with the NHS because they couldn't afford PMI, and a further 10% claimed to reject private healthcare altogether "based on principle."

Chris Thomas, IPPR principal research fellow, explained that those who can afford the switch, "are being forced to go private by the consequences of austerity and the pandemic on NHS access and quality."

The risk for more people turning to PMI "is that, in the future, the idea you have to pay to get the best healthcare becomes normalised," Thomas warned.

