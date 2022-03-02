Burn out could cost employers £700m annually: Metlife UK

Research conducted in February 2022 among 1,428 UK part-time and full-time workers found that nearly half (44%) of respondents admitted to calling in sick due to feeling exhausted, stressed, depressed, overwhelmed and unmotivated at work.

For employers, MetLife has estimated that more than 80 million hours are being lost as a result of burnout alone.

Employees who must cover staff who call in sick can feel additional pressure, as they may not be able to cope with the extra workload, which in turn perpetuates the feeling of burning out.

Meanwhile, workers that call in sick admitted to feeling guilty about doing so with 32% of workers worrying for colleagues having to pick up extra work on their behalf.

Demographically, 54% of women were shown to be more likely to call in sick due to feeling burnt out compared to just over one third (35%) of men.

A further third (34%) of respondents admitted that they have, or would, call in sick because they felt they needed to take a break from work.

Feeling burnout can often cause employees to experience mental health issues which may transpire into physical symptoms such as issues sleeping, a weakened immune system, high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Amy Tomlinson, head of HR at MetLife UK said, stress, declining productivity and a lack of engagement are all common signs of employee burnout.

MetLife research showed that employers have a social responsibility to their employees to identify and manage the main causes of stress at work and "put checks in place to ensure that it doesn't start to impact their mental and physical health."

Tomlinson suggested that if employers were to introduce policies that prevent stress from the outset and provide "proper processes" to manage stressful situations, this can all help to avoid greater issues occurring in the long term.

"Continuing to highlight all avenues of support available to staff, including any benefits, is critical to creating a strong support framework," she added.