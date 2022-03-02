AI platform LifeScore set to launch in June

Offers insurers more precise data on applicants

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist MyLifeKit is set to launch a new platform in June which aims to reform the way insurance companies make cost-saving and discount decisions for consumers.

LifeScore combines health-related, environment and world data, as well as credit-related data, to offer users a numerical expression of a person's life based on their physiological needs, health, and financial wellbeing.

The platform will aim to provide health insurance providers and banks with better insight into the lifestyle and health of applicants, as welk as offering customers the opportunity to reduce premiums or obtain reduced rates based on a positive, or improved, 'LifeScore'.

Healthcare professionals can also use LifeScore to gain a holistic perspective on why a patient's score might have changed to help determine areas of improvement for customers health as well as reduce periods of illness that require medical assistance.

Romano Toscano, chief executive and founder of MyLifeKit, explained that insurance and financial decisions are often primarily based on one numerical value with "little to no other context."

This process and limited view on a person's insurability is "unfair, and often based on only partial information of an individual's life," he continued.

"This is exactly why LifeScore will revolutionise the decision-making process for insurance firms. It will provide them with enriched data allowing them to make more informed decisions about a person's lifestyle," Toscano concluded.

