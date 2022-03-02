HCA Healthcare taps Soraya Chamberlain as VP of corporate sales

Joins from AXA Health

clock • 1 min read
HCA Healthcare taps Soraya Chamberlain as VP of corporate sales

HCA Healthcare (HCA) has announced the appointment of Soraya Chamberlain as its newest vice president of corporate sales.

Chamberlain will be responsible for growth across HCA's corporate client business and building its workplace health solutions.

She previously held executive roles at AXA Health, Bupa and Punter Southall Health and Protection. In her new role, she will lead HCA UK's corporate health team and develop opportunities for new business and strength relationships with intermediary partners.

HCA UK's corporate health service delivers occupational health screenings and psychological and primary care services through its partnership with Roodlane Medical. It also allows clients who have corporate health insurance and benefits, access to HCA UK's healthcare scheme.

Commenting on her new role, Chamberlain said that after 32 years of working with corporates in health and wellbeing benefits as an insurer and adviser, she looked forward "to supporting clients from the care provider side."

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be working in this space when demand for quality services has never been greater," she added.

John Reay, president and chief executive of HCA Healthcare UK, commented that Chamberlain's experience in the sector and "proven track record in building relationships and developing new business opportunities ideally place her to lead our drive to strengthen our already extensive corporate health business."

