Scottish Widows appoints Ranila Ravi-Burslem as intermediary distribution director

Ravi-Burslem joins from Aviva where she was previously workplace savings and retirement distribution director.

She will oversee intermediary distribution at both Scottish Widows and Embark, focusing on growing the group's distribution reach, as well as "continuing to innovate" for the intermediary market and support the provider's white label partners, starting in April.

Lloyds Banking Group acquired investment and retirement platform Embark at the start of February and announced a new operational strategy incorporating both Embark and Scottish Widows last week, including a new "digital first proposition" incorporating protection and advice.

Commenting on her new role, Ravi-Burslem said: "The business's new strategy sets out a bold future, with a strong focus on working collaboratively with our intermediary partners.

"I'm looking forward to playing my part in delivering on the business's ambitions to be a market leader with good investment outcomes for millions of customers in a way that is financially, socially, and environmentally sustainable."

Jackie Leiper, chief executive, Embark Group and Lloyds Banking Group pensions, stockbroking and distribution director added: "We're delighted to welcome Ranila on board at such an exciting and transformational moment for Scottish Widows and Embark, following the announcement of the Group's new ambitious strategy last week.

"Through our strong specialist brands we are working closely with Intermediaries in all segments of the market who are at the heart of our strategic growth plans, to innovate and broaden our product offerings."