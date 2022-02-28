The Right Mortgage adds UnderwriteMe platform

The partnership will enable advisers and their clients to quote, underwrite and apply for cover online with ‘buy now' prices from a collection of UK insurers.

UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform comprises an underwriting process that includes singular questions used for multiple lives, products and insurers. It also includes a deeper analysis of product comparisons through using research firm Defaqto to give further variety and choice to customers, according to the protection network.

The platform follows a trial period in 2021 with a small number of advisers within The Right Mortgage taking part.

Feedback from the trial found that the service saved time for customers, offered them a better understanding of insurer decision making and allowed clients to submit to more than one insurer all through a single application.

Vincent O'Connor, director of products at The Right Mortgage explained that it was "evident from the detail" how the Protection Platform "complements the protection process by saving time, putting the adviser and clients completely in control of the application journey, and increasing the uptake of protection."

Phil Nash, director of sales at UnderwriteMe, added: "What's been evident especially throughout the difficult economic times of the last couple of years is that the platform's always been on for advisers."

"We saw more than 260,000 applications submitted in 2021 and we're proud to add The Right Mortgage to that list of advocates. We look forward to working with them in rolling out the Platform to all the firms they're working with," Nash concluded.