William Russell appoints commercial director

William Russell has announced the appointment of Tariq Siddiqi as its commercial director.

Siddiqi succeeds Michaels Lewars who stepped down from the position after four years in the role.

He has joined William Russell from HCA Healthcare where he held the role of sales director. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

As commercial director, Siddiqi will be responsible for the leadership of the insurer's UK and international sales departments.

Prior to working at HCA Healthcare, Siddiqi spent 13 years at Bupa, starting as a national account manager before moving onto head of the firm's affinity team and eventually became general manager of Bupa Travel.

William Russell is a privately-owned mandated underwriter, insurance intermediary, and reinsurance intermediary which provides health and protection insurance for individuals and businesses globally.

Siddiqi said he was "extremely appreciative" of the opportunity to join William Russell and looked forward to learning from colleagues and partners across the globe "My aim is to truly understand the obstacles and challenges we need to solve to enable the William Russell team, and our intermediary partners, to service more clients across our markets, in a long-term sustainable manner."

Inez Cooper, founder and managing director of William Russell, added that Siddiqi's "core values and integrity" align with those of the business, and the values by which "we serve our clients and customers today.

"Tariq has an impressive track record of sales leadership, business strategy and transformation across multiple sectors having held senior positions at Bupa, Citibank UK and HCA Healthcare. We felt his skill set and broad base of experiences would add significant value to William Russell."

