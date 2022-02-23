Mercer Marsh Benefits launches mental health training course

To help educate employees

1 min read
Mercer Marsh Benefits launches mental health training course

Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB) has launched a new digital workplace mental health training course targeted at helping employees take control of their wellbeing.

The course was created in collaboration with Make A Difference (MAD) and was designed to help employees recognise warning signs of poor mental health conditions within the workplace and provide guidance for preventative measures.

The course contains tips, questions and calls to action to help educate employees on how to deal with potential challenges and setbacks as a result of poor mental health.

It consists of a series of four 10-12-minute digital sessions which focus on the main aspects of mental wellbeing: resilience, empathy, self-care and workplace engagement.

Dr Wolfgang Seidl, partner and leader of workplace health consulting at Mercer Marsh Benefits explained that the purpose of the course was to "defeat the stigma around mental health and build a culture of wellbeing at work."

"I'm pleased that with our new digital training course, millions of people across the globe will have access [and] gain a better foundational understanding of mental health in the workplace," he added.

Simon Berger, founder of Make A Difference, commented: "The entire team at Make A Difference are proud to have played a vital role in this incredibly important programme and look forward to welcoming clients to be part of this global movement to change workplace wellbeing."

