Covid-related group life pay outs up 80% in 2021

Total of £168.3 million last year

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
New figures show a significant increase in payments made for Covid-19 related deaths to beneficiaries of group life policies during the course of 2021.

According to research conducted by Gen Re on behalf of Group Risk Development (GRiD), total pay outs reached £186.3 million between 1 January and 31 December last year to dependants of employee life assurance policies.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 80% compared to total pay outs in 2020, which reached £93m.

Total pay outs in 2021 comprised 1,578 lump sum payments, in addition to the capitalised value of 24 dependants' pension claims where Covid-19 was recorded as the primary or secondary cause of death on the death certificate or reported on the claim form.

The average lump sum payment last year for Covid-related death claims was £100,387, while the average capitalised value of the dependants' pensions paid for Covid-related deaths was £410, 950.

GRiD stated that the figures represent interim totals for 2021 beofre the publication of its full group claims statistics later this year.

The group stated that the data will not capture the impact of Omicron variant, which hit the UK and became established in the population in December.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "Employees are increasingly looking to their employers to help them through the challenges they've faced during the pandemic, and this is for all areas of health and wellbeing, including financial.

"The figures released today represent hundreds of families that have been supported because of an employee benefit, and we'd encourage more employers to offer this to staff."

