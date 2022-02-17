Dentists' Provident paid out £5.4M in claims during 2021

The specialist provider of income protection for dental professionals paid out on 1,190 claims last year, with £80,749 the largest payment made.

The average claimant was aged between 46 to 55 years-old, with the younger workforce (aged under 35) making up 9% of the total claims paid out.

Musculoskeletal disorders (24%) were the most popular reason for claiming, followed by psychiatric disorders (16%) and accidents (15%).

With the pandemic and lockdown restriction still in place throughout the first half of the year, Covid-19 related pay-outs in 2021 reached £351,000 and made up almost 70% of all infectious disease-related claims from members, who notably took almost two weeks off work for isolation purposes.

Farrukh Mirza, chief executive of Dentists' Provident said that the group understands that the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by dental professionals in their daily lives.

"Many are still working tirelessly to catch up, while facing more worries, illness and financial uncertainty from restrictions in the way they practice. We have tried to be one of the few things in their lives that have not become more complicated as a result of the pandemic," he expressed.

Simon Elliott, chief risk officer at the mutual, added that last year the group saw an "even further drop" in the number of claim-related complaints, experiencing only two cases in 2021.

He continued: "We have not lost a single referral to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the last five years and that is a testament to the quality of our people and our processes."