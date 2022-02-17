Reassured appoints first chief people officer

Flint will work with the board to build a strategy for continuing to attract and retain talent within the company, as the brokerage plots further expansion.

With over 17 years' experience in HR, she joins the business from Everyday Loans Group where, as HR director, she was responsible for the company's people plan.

She has also held similar roles with Provident Financial Group and Prudential Assurance, as well as with Adelie Food and Iceland.

Commenting on her new role, Flint said it was an "exciting opportunity" to drive the business' commitment to creating an inclusive work culture in which employees feel valued and supported.

Laura Benton, chief operating officer, at Reassured noted: "Mareena has a commendable track record in leading people and HR teams within the financial services sector. We have always been committed to making Reassured a fantastic place to work and making our people our priority is at the very core of our strategy to attract and retain the best talent."

"We're looking forward to seeing the impact Mareena's vast experience and knowledge of people management has on the business as we continue our plans to support the development and overall well-being of our staff," she added.