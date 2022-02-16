The Exeter to give back £5.3M to PMI customers

Members to receive £346 per policy

The Exeter has revealed that it will make a rebate of £5.3 million to its health insurance members as a result of fewer claim cases made in 2020 and 2021.

The rebate will see Exeter members receive an average of £346 per policy, equivalent to two months' premiums.

During the Covid lockdown periods, several private hospitals were requisitioned by the NHS. The use of the independent hospitals ultimately caused delays for other non-critical treatments which were due to take place at the premises.

Due to the delays, The Exeter said it will pay back any unforeseen financial saving which arose from the pandemic. This includes refunding partial premiums to people who chose to cancelled or changed their cover in 2020.

In addition, the group stated it will begin contacting members over the upcoming weeks to explain the process of how they can receive their payment.

Isobel Langton, chief exectuve at The Exeter, said that the group would like to thank its members for their "loyalty and patience throughout this difficult period."

She commented: "Throughout the pandemic we have invested in providing our members with health services from home. We remain as committed as ever to delivering the best outcomes for our members and encourage them to continue to seek the advice and treatment they need."

Last year, Bupa announced a rebate of £125m to its PMI customers due to Covid-related treatment delays, while WPA made two similar rebates to policyholders in 2020.

 

Hemma Visavadia

