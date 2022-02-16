Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife

262 claims paid out for child broken bones in Q4

Sports activities 'biggest cause' for child broken bones: MetLife

New data from MetLife has found sports activities to be the biggest cause for broken bones amongst children, with the group attributing it to the easing of lockdown restrictions which allowed children to be able to return to social activities.

Following sports, falls outside of the home in parks (21%) were the second highest cause for broken bones, with falls at school (15%) and falls at home (13%) also strong contenders.

During the full year, the insurer recorded a total of 16,652 accident and health claims, up 11% from the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, MetLife stated it paid out 262 claims alone for child broken bones injuries on its MultiProtect product. Overall, the group paid more than 4,600 claims in Q4 2021, and over 16,500 in total last year, which was marginally less than 2020 (16,652).

Stuart Lewis, head of claims at MetLife, commented that with restrictions easing and socialising on the table again at the end of last year, "our findings show that many children picked up where they left off with their hobbies and sports clubs, but accidents have also ensued."

He added: "While the unexpected may always happen and bumps, bruises and broken bones are often simply part of growing up, our customers can be safe in the knowledge that we're there for their family should the unexpected happen as they carry out everyday family life."

