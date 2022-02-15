Zurich reinforces menopause support with new 'Life Stage' policies

The new support measures recognise that menopause will affect all employees eventually, including those who have partners, family and colleagues impacted, with signpost resources and support available.

The insurer has already collaborated with third party organisations, such as Henpecked, to deliver menopause awareness training.

Zurich has begun education prorgammes with over 700 of its staff who have direct reports, including awareness training session by menopause expert Lauren Chiren, who shared her individual story. This is supported by a manager's toolkit, targeted question and answer sessions, and access to resources and experts on the people team for specific challenges.

As part of an ongoing education process, the provider is also planning to roll out an online learning module which will be available to its entire workforce to continue to raise awareness.

With almost 1,000 women at Zurich UK over the age of 45, the group noted that menopause will naturally impact most of its employees at some point. Affected employees will have access to an online menopause support group and virtual menopause café events.

In addition, within the new ‘Life Stage' support policy, Zurich also acknowledged that similar hormonal changes and aging process affect men who will also need support.

Steve Collinson, head of HR at Zurich UK, stated that educating the wider business on the topic is "just as vital" as the support provided for those experiencing it.

"It's crucial that we create an environment which supports and normalises these stages in life by openly talking about and supporting menopause in the workplace," he explained.

He added that the company understands that many people may feel uncomfortable talking about menopause, "which sadly means that some colleagues will suffer in silence with symptoms that affect both their physical and mental health."

"It's also very possible that for some they may be unaware that they are going through the transition of menopause, as indicators can be associated with other physical or mental health related ailments," Collinson said.