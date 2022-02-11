Majority of Brits still without health insurance despite NHS backlogs

Perceptions of PMI largely unaffected

clock • 1 min read
Majority of Brits still without health insurance despite NHS backlogs

A recent poll has revealed that 84% of British adults do not have health insurance and pay for any treatment at private healthcare facilities themselves.

The research commissioned by Switch Health was carried out in the second week of February and sampled 1,000 adults in the UK.

The survey found that most respondents (58%) when asked if their view of the benefits of private medical care had changed since the pandemic began, said "not really".

However, a further 18% of those who took part stated that their view of private healthcare had changed "for the better".

The percentages of those who were now thinking about taking out private health insurance were almost equal with participants who said they were "unlikely" to (26%) and were "not sure" (23%).

The role of health insurance has been highlighted following an NHS data release in January which showed the extent of its backlog and waiting list, which is currently filled with six million people, 300,000 of which have been waiting for over a year for surgical procedures.

The backlog was spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, despite this only 6% of respondents said they were "much more likely to'' take out a health insurance policy now while 14% agreed that they were "more likely" to do so and better protect their health.

Switch health director Dan Parker noted that the results of the survey showed that many people felt they could "no longer rely exclusively" on the NHS when they need anything from consultations to diagnoses and treatments and procedures.

"The pandemic has opened up the private healthcare sector to more people's minds - people who may never before have thought of attending a private hospital. It's therefore vital that they have adequate insurance to protect their health, and their wallet," Parker added.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

AMII welcomes Vida Insurance and Surrey Circle Health

Signpost employee benefits to offset living costs: WorkLife

More on Adviser / Broking

Majority of Brits still without health insurance despite NHS backlogs
PMI

Majority of Brits still without health insurance despite NHS backlogs

Perceptions of PMI largely unaffected

Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 February 2022 • 1 min read
AMII welcomes Vida Insurance and Surrey Circle Health
PMI

AMII welcomes Vida Insurance and Surrey Circle Health

Latest members announced

Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 February 2022 • 1 min read
Signpost employee benefits to offset living costs: WorkLife
Employee Benefits

Signpost employee benefits to offset living costs: WorkLife

Five ways to improve employee financial wellbeing

Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 February 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read