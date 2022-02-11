Majority of Brits still without health insurance despite NHS backlogs

The research commissioned by Switch Health was carried out in the second week of February and sampled 1,000 adults in the UK.

The survey found that most respondents (58%) when asked if their view of the benefits of private medical care had changed since the pandemic began, said "not really".

However, a further 18% of those who took part stated that their view of private healthcare had changed "for the better".

The percentages of those who were now thinking about taking out private health insurance were almost equal with participants who said they were "unlikely" to (26%) and were "not sure" (23%).

The role of health insurance has been highlighted following an NHS data release in January which showed the extent of its backlog and waiting list, which is currently filled with six million people, 300,000 of which have been waiting for over a year for surgical procedures.

The backlog was spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, despite this only 6% of respondents said they were "much more likely to'' take out a health insurance policy now while 14% agreed that they were "more likely" to do so and better protect their health.

Switch health director Dan Parker noted that the results of the survey showed that many people felt they could "no longer rely exclusively" on the NHS when they need anything from consultations to diagnoses and treatments and procedures.

"The pandemic has opened up the private healthcare sector to more people's minds - people who may never before have thought of attending a private hospital. It's therefore vital that they have adequate insurance to protect their health, and their wallet," Parker added.