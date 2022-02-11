Earning a living wage will alleviate mental health issues: LWF

The report sampled 1,702 British adults over the age of 18, working full-time and earning below the real living wage of £11.05 in London and £9.90 in the rest of the UK. LWF found that nearly one third (32%) of low-paid workers regularly had to skip meals for financial reasons, up from 27% in 2020. A further 28% reported being unable to heat their homes for similar reasons, a rise of 20% on 2020. As well as providing financial stability and alleviating some of the impacts of the rising costs...