Earning a living wage will alleviate mental health issues: LWF

Two-thirds (66%) of workers have expressed that earning a wage which covers their basic living costs would improve their mental health, according to a new report by the Living Wage Foundation (LWF).
The report sampled 1,702 British adults over the age of 18, working full-time and earning below the real living wage of £11.05 in London and £9.90 in the rest of the UK. LWF found that nearly one third (32%) of low-paid workers regularly had to skip meals for financial reasons, up from 27% in 2020. A further 28% reported being unable to heat their homes for similar reasons, a rise of 20% on 2020. As well as providing financial stability and alleviating some of the impacts of the rising costs...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.