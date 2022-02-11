AMII welcomes Vida Insurance and Surrey Circle Health

Based in Bedford, Vida Insurance Advisors was set up by Nick Meek in July 2020 and offers advice on Private Pedical Insurance (PMI), life assurance, critical illness cover, shareholders protection and income protection for both individuals and SMEs.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Daniel Donoghue set up as a specialist PMI broker trading as Surrey Circle Health based in Addlestone, Surrey.

AMII membership benefits include participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying.

In addition, members have access to Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover, online technical advice and professional support, an education events programme and opportunities to network with industry colleagues.

Donoghue, who has represented Aviva, VitalityHealth and AXA Health, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the industry's professional trade association and look forward immensely in trying to help further the ongoing governance of the UK's PMI industry - all the more so as we emerge into the post-pandemic landscape of both the private and public healthcare sectors in this country."

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, added that this was a "great way to kick off what is set to be a busy year."

"As an association, we are stronger together, and Daniel and Nick will only add to our voice and influence," he concluded.