Signpost employee benefits to offset living costs: WorkLife

Marshall explained that it is "essential" that bosses are signposting employees to all available support, as well as considering additional resources which may be required.

"Those being asked to return to the office will soon find themselves having to fund additional expenses such as train tickets and meal deals once again, presenting yet another strain on their personal finances," he said.

Against this backdrop, Marshall suggested five ways firms can help employees offset rising living costs in an efficient manner.

He stated that salary sacrifice schemes such as cycle to work, electric vehicle leasing or tech purchases offer "clever ways" for employees to make potential savings on Income Tax and National Insurance, as well as spread the cost of purchases or leases.

These arrangements work by the employee agreeing to reduce their gross pay by an amount equal to the benefit cost.

In addition, Marshall said that employers can provide money towards basic costs, including broadband and home-office furniture tax-free, "meaning there are savings to be made for employees and the company alike."

Cash plans have also been a popular way of helping employees save on everyday healthcare costs, with Marshall suggesting that regular promotions to remind employees of what's available is "vital".

"Features like routine eye tests, dental check-ups and the cost of glasses or contact lenses are very often forgotten but could save eligible employees significant sums if they make a claim - dependent on their level of cover."

Retail discounts towards weekly shops can also make a difference to someone who is struggling financially, Marshall explained.

Aside from these, having existing insured group benefits such as Death in Service or group income protection in place, money-off codes for products including home and car insurance, as well as other perks through an online portal all overall help reduce costs for an employee.

Other discount benefits for gyms, health clubs, online fitness classes and equipment can also provide "real cost savings," he said.

The final way firms can help employees with offset living costs is through taking time off to recharge, as well as offering the option to sell unused annual leave which can provide additional flexibility for workers.

"Poor financial health can easily impact other areas of an employee's wellbeing, so firms must strive to step in early and let workers know where they can get an extra helping hand," Marshall concluded.