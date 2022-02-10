Better preventative measures can reduce employee claim costs: MAXIS

Musculoskeletal conditions most costly claim

Better use of preventative measures and programmes can have a significant cost reducing impact for employers, according to a new report by MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS).

The report found that musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions were the most expensive claims drivers for multinational employers and accounted for 12% of private medical claims costs for multinationals worldwide, despite the impact of Covid-19.

MSK conditions were ahead of respiratory diseases (11.5%), digestive conditions (10.3%), neoplastic diseases (9.1%) and genitourinary conditions (7.1%).

The analysis, based on medical claims data from MAXIS' network of local insurance companies, looked at the top drivers of cost in diagnostic and benefits categories both at a regional level and for each individual country.

The research found that nearly half (48%) of the total amount paid under the MSK category were for chronic issues, with 43% for back (or disc) disorders, while the highest unit costs for MSK conditions were inpatient procedures such as surgery.

In terms of reducing costs, MAXIS suggested that the overuse of scans for lower back pain could be avoided with more conservative treatments such as physical therapies able to deliver better outcomes.

Respiratory conditions were the second highest cost driver, accounting for 11.5% of paid claims costs. Meanwhile, acute respiratory conditions (including Covid-19, colds and flu, coughs and sore throats) made up over 74% of total paid claims in the entire respiratory claims category.

As for reducing costs from respiratory conditions, Maxis suggested that multinationals could look to promote the use of primary care treatment as an initial response.

Dr Leena Johns, head of health and wellness at MAXIS, explained that conservative treatments for MSK conditions such as physical therapy could help to give better results for patients and lower costs, but "access remains a problem."

"Sharing in-depth analysis of private medical claims data means multinationals can gain insights into their biggest medical cost-drivers, understand the underlying trends that play a role in those drivers and plan their strategies accordingly," she added.

