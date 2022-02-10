Pandemic spurs workers expectations for mental health support

A survey of 2,049 UK employees, conducted by Lime Global, shows that workers would welcome small initiatives from their employer including mental health days off (24%), and greater flexibility in working hours (22%).

The reseach also found that 65% of workers believe that benefits should be offered to the whole of a company's workforce, with 45% stating that healthcare and wellbeing benefits should also extend to everyone.

A further 23% stated they would like their employer to be more mindful of their workload and work/life balance.

The need for better mental health support was further emphasised in the survey as three quarters (75%) of respondents admitted to feeling like they must put on a brave face in front of their colleagues.

The phrase ‘pleasanteeism' refers to this façade, with research showing a 24-percentage point increase from May 2021 when just over half (51%) of workers admitted to suffering from this phenomenon. As a result, workers across the UK take 2.75 days off per year due to pleasanteeism alone.

One third of respondents (33%) also expressed their struggle to cope at work (up from 26% in May 2021), with 34% admitting to not coping in everyday life.

Mental health factors

Several factors contribute to mental health related issues within the workplace, with over one third (34%) of workers attributing it to being worried about money and the rising cost of living, while 28% are stressed at work, and 17% are worried about the physical health of their family and loved ones.

Meanwhile workers on lower levels of pay, such as those earning between £15,000 and £25,000 per year, face the brunt of the issue.

Nearly half (46%) of respondents in this salary bracket admit to being worried about money and the rising cost of living, while 34% exhibit work-related stress and 19% worried about the physical health of their family and loved ones.

Not only is this reportedly driving up absence rates, but workers also revealed that having to put on a brave face impacted their ability to do their job effectively, with a third (33%) admitting that they have been unable to concentrate at work or had an unproductive day.

Shaun Williams, chief executive and founder Lime Global, explained: "After two years of stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, concerns over health and wellbeing are understandably on the rise. It's therefore vital that companies offer each one of their employees as much support as possible."

He noted that amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty, low productivity, and staff shortages, it will be "crucial to help drive down absenteeism and protect businesses' bottom lines."

Dr Ben Littlewood-Hillsdon, medical director at HealthHero said that the first step is to create space to have an open conversation, ask questions and make it clear that there will be "no negative repercussions from talking about the challenges people are facing."

"Everyone's health and resilience are equally important, employers really will reap the rewards if they take time to consider and support the wellbeing of each member of their team, that's the key to building a stronger and more successful UK workforce," he concluded.