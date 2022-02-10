Pandemic spurs workers expectations for mental health support

'Pleasenteeism' on the rise among employees

clock • 3 min read
Pandemic spurs workers expectations for mental health support

Over half of employees have expressed higher expectations for mental health support from their employer than before the pandemic, according to research.

A survey of 2,049 UK employees, conducted by Lime Global, shows that workers would welcome small initiatives from their employer including mental health days off (24%), and greater flexibility in working hours (22%).

The reseach also found that 65% of workers believe that benefits should be offered to the whole of a company's workforce, with 45% stating that healthcare and wellbeing benefits should also extend to everyone.

A further 23% stated they would like their employer to be more mindful of their workload and work/life balance.

The need for better mental health support was further emphasised in the survey as three quarters (75%) of respondents admitted to feeling like they must put on a brave face in front of their colleagues.

The phrase ‘pleasanteeism' refers to this façade, with research showing a 24-percentage point increase from May 2021 when just over half (51%) of workers admitted to suffering from this phenomenon. As a result, workers across the UK take 2.75 days off per year due to pleasanteeism alone.

One third of respondents (33%) also expressed their struggle to cope at work (up from 26% in May 2021), with 34% admitting to not coping in everyday life.  

Mental health factors

Several factors contribute to mental health related issues within the workplace, with over one third (34%) of workers attributing it to being worried about money and the rising cost of living, while 28% are stressed at work, and 17% are worried about the physical health of their family and loved ones.

 Meanwhile workers on lower levels of pay, such as those earning between £15,000 and £25,000 per year, face the brunt of the issue.

Nearly half (46%) of respondents in this salary bracket admit to being worried about money and the rising cost of living, while 34% exhibit work-related stress and 19% worried about the physical health of their family and loved ones. 

Not only is this reportedly driving up absence rates, but workers also revealed that having to put on a brave face impacted their ability to do their job effectively, with a third (33%) admitting that they have been unable to concentrate at work or had an unproductive day. 

Shaun Williams, chief executive and founder Lime Global, explained: "After two years of stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, concerns over health and wellbeing are understandably on the rise. It's therefore vital that companies offer each one of their employees as much support as possible."

He noted that amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty, low productivity, and staff shortages, it will be "crucial to help drive down absenteeism and protect businesses' bottom lines." 

Dr Ben Littlewood-Hillsdon, medical director at HealthHero said that the first step is to create space to have an open conversation, ask questions and make it clear that there will be "no negative repercussions from talking about the challenges people are facing." 

 "Everyone's health and resilience are equally important, employers really will reap the rewards if they take time to consider and support the wellbeing of each member of their team, that's the key to building a stronger and more successful UK workforce," he concluded.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

AIG launches new group income protection pathways

High menopause search rate highlights need for employee support: Peppy

More on Individual Protection

The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage
Service

The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage

Throughout 2021

Hemma Visavadia
clock 07 February 2022 • 1 min read
Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support
Critical Illness

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support

"People live longer lives and the number living with chronic conditions has increased"

Phil Deacon
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
Fyona Murphy: A look back on Mental Health in Life Insurance week
Individual Protection

Fyona Murphy: A look back on Mental Health in Life Insurance week

Blogs, podcasts and webinar

Fyona Murphy
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read