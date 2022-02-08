AXA Health to add Hussle to client offering

Allows clients access to health and wellbeing network

clock • 1 min read
AXA Health to add Hussle to client offering

AXA Health has revealed it will add Hussle, a health and fitness network, to its offering for clients from 7 March.

The new partnership will offer AXA policyholders with access to multiple health and wellbeing centres across the UK, with individuals able to choose a fitness pass with Hussle that suits their requirements.

For AXA Health's large corporate, SME and individual health plan, members can secure 40% off their monthly membership to Hussle's network.

The discount also applies to spouses and dependents over 16 named on their policy. In addition, a 33% monthly membership discount will extend to employees not covered under their group's healthcare plan and as well to AXA Health's Employee Assistance Programme and Occupational Health clients, prior to a minimum three-month subscription being taken out.

Andy McClure, marketing and proposition director for AXA Health said the new partnership marks the "latest step" in supporting good health and further extends the company's "breadth of offers that put individuals in control of finding their route to wellness."

Lawrence King, head of commercial partnerships at Hussle, added: "We're delighted that AXA Health share our values and vision for a healthier, happier nation, and to introduce this new closed user group audience to our network of gyms."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

High menopause search rate highlights need for employee support: Peppy

Aston Lark acquires Healthwise Group

More on Income Protection

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support
Critical Illness

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support

"People live longer lives and the number living with chronic conditions has increased"

Phil Deacon
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
Pandemic caused cancer critical illness claims to drop 24%
Critical Illness

Pandemic caused cancer critical illness claims to drop 24%

Royal London widens calls for self-checking health measures

Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
National Friendly debuts on Iress' financial platform
Income Protection

National Friendly debuts on Iress' financial platform

Offers over-50s life assurance and income protection products

Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read