AXA Health to add Hussle to client offering

The new partnership will offer AXA policyholders with access to multiple health and wellbeing centres across the UK, with individuals able to choose a fitness pass with Hussle that suits their requirements.

For AXA Health's large corporate, SME and individual health plan, members can secure 40% off their monthly membership to Hussle's network.

The discount also applies to spouses and dependents over 16 named on their policy. In addition, a 33% monthly membership discount will extend to employees not covered under their group's healthcare plan and as well to AXA Health's Employee Assistance Programme and Occupational Health clients, prior to a minimum three-month subscription being taken out.

Andy McClure, marketing and proposition director for AXA Health said the new partnership marks the "latest step" in supporting good health and further extends the company's "breadth of offers that put individuals in control of finding their route to wellness."

Lawrence King, head of commercial partnerships at Hussle, added: "We're delighted that AXA Health share our values and vision for a healthier, happier nation, and to introduce this new closed user group audience to our network of gyms."