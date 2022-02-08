Aston Lark acquires Healthwise Group

Founded in 1993 and based in Dudley in the West Midlands, Healthwise provides a range of health insurance cover for employers and individuals, group protection - including critical illness, income protection and death in service cover - and other employee benefits solutions, currently led by Paul Swanson and Bob Grindley.

Aston Lark, which is currently backed by Goldman Sachs but is soon to be acquired by Howden Group, said the acquisition falls in line with the group's strategy to expand its reach within the employee benefits sphere.

Paul Swanson, commercial director of Healthwise, explained that the group had been contacted by "many parties" interested in acquiring the company over the years, however Aston Lark stood out as a "great future home for our clients."

"They offer vast expertise across a wide range of insurance products including all areas of employee benefits, replicating our own business model. We can now support all our clients' insurance needs as part of the combined group facility," Swanson noted.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark group chief executive, added that the new acquisition will further allow the company to broaden its offering to personal and business clients.

Aston Lark has made a series of strategic acquisitions in the health insurance and employee benefits space, most recently taking over corporate healthcare brokerage and advisory firm, Phoenix Healthcare, in January this year.