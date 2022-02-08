Aston Lark acquires Healthwise Group

Second healthcare purchase of the year

clock • 1 min read
Aston Lark acquires Healthwise Group

Aston Lark has acquired Healthwise Group, its second healthcare acquisition of 2022, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1993 and based in Dudley in the West Midlands, Healthwise provides a range of health insurance cover for employers and individuals, group protection - including critical illness, income protection and death in service cover - and other employee benefits solutions, currently led by Paul Swanson and Bob Grindley.

Aston Lark, which is currently backed by Goldman Sachs but is soon to be acquired by Howden Group, said the acquisition falls in line with the group's strategy to expand its reach within the employee benefits sphere.

Paul Swanson, commercial director of Healthwise, explained that the group had been contacted by "many parties" interested in acquiring the company over the years, however Aston Lark stood out as a "great future home for our clients."

"They offer vast expertise across a wide range of insurance products including all areas of employee benefits, replicating our own business model. We can now support all our clients' insurance needs as part of the combined group facility," Swanson noted.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark group chief executive, added that the new acquisition will further allow the company to broaden its offering to personal and business clients.

Aston Lark has made a series of strategic acquisitions in the health insurance and employee benefits space, most recently taking over corporate healthcare brokerage and advisory firm, Phoenix Healthcare, in January this year.

 

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage

Mayo Clinic Healthcare to offer Aviva policyholders access to care

More on Individual Protection

The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage
Service

The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage

Throughout 2021

Hemma Visavadia
clock 07 February 2022 • 1 min read
Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support
Critical Illness

Phil Deacon: 'Value Add' or 'Must Have'? The right way to talk about claims support

"People live longer lives and the number living with chronic conditions has increased"

Phil Deacon
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
Fyona Murphy: A look back on Mental Health in Life Insurance week
Individual Protection

Fyona Murphy: A look back on Mental Health in Life Insurance week

Blogs, podcasts and webinar

Fyona Murphy
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read