Mayo Clinic Healthcare to offer Aviva policyholders access to care

The agreement, which is retroactive to 1 December 2021, will see coverage depend on a person's health insurance policy.

The clinic provides consultations in heart health, digestive diseases and lung care and offers health assessments, diagnostic tests and second opinions for serious and complex diagnoses.

Mayo Clinic serves approximately 1.3 million people from roughly 130 countries every year, including the U.K.

A similar agreement was announced between Mayo Clinic Healthcare and Bupa in September last year.