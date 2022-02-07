The Exeter records 60% growth in Healthwise usage

Built alongside digital healthcare provider Square Health, the app provides benefits worth up to £1,800 per year to help members manage a healthier lifestyle.

The 2021 report revealed that remote GP appointments continued to be the most used service in 2021, with 94% of members receiving advice or an onward referral following their consultation.

Other services which recorded a rise in member interaction included physiotherapy, which saw a 14% increase in usage and mental health support which saw its service increase 52% compared with 2020.

Furthermore, more than a quarter (28%) of users aged between 31 and 40 years old made the most use of HealthWise services.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, commented: "The feedback we receive about HealthWise is extremely positive and we are continually looking at ways in which we can make the experience even better to help our members look after their personal health and wellbeing."