Scottish Widows publishes roadmap to net zero

The plan - which it said is the first from a major UK pension and insurance provider - sets out its strategy for achieving decarbonisation targets and a net-zero portfolio by 2050.

It comes a year on from Scottish Widows' initial announcement that it would aim to halve the carbon footprint of its investments by 2030 on the way to achieving net zero across its whole portfolio twenty years later.

Scottish Widows has now laid out the exact steps it will take to halve its portfolio of greenhouse gas emissions over the next eight years.

Between £20bn 25bn will be invested into climate-aware investment strategies and climate solutions investments by 2025. Of this, £1bn will be specifically invested in climate solutions such as renewable energy, low carbon buildings, and energy-efficient technologies.

Scottish Widows head of pension investments and responsible investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle said that the move to net zero will offer "longer-term sustainable growth for our customers' pension savings" by leveraging low-carbon transition investment opportunities.

"Controlling trillions of pounds worth of investments, the pensions industry has a responsibility to act as a responsible steward for the success of climate solutions - and to exclude investments in high-carbon companies which are resistant to change," she added.

The plan also describes how to ensure climate impacts will be at the core of asset allocation decision-making, as well as a policy to exclude high carbon investments.

Stewardship activity will now be focussed on companies failing to address climate change risks.

Nazarova-Doyle added: "We look forward to other providers joining us and helping set out how the UK pensions industry will achieve large-scale net zero commitments, setting a clear expectation for high-carbon sectors resistant to change. Together, we can safeguard the future of our customers' pension savings - and our planet."

Scottish Widows has also announced it has made an additional £3bn investment in Blackrock's Climate Transition World Equity Fund. This brings the total Scottish Widows investment in this fund to £5bn after £2bn was initially invested in August 2020.

The six-million strong customer provider last year relaunched Scottish Widows Environmental Fund as fully fossil fuel-free as well.