Royal London widens calls for self-checking health measures

Pandemic caused cancer critical illness claims to drop 24%

Critical illness claims for cancer during the first year of the pandemic dropped 24%, according to research from Royal London.

The statistics taken last year have been recirculated to raise awareness ahead of World Cancer Day (4 February), with Royal London widening its call for people to continually check themselves for early signs of cancer and raise concerns with a GP.

The insurer suggested that the fall in claims could be attributed to people delaying screenings so to not burden the NHS, lockdown restrictions, or those who were categorised as vulnerable not wanting to attend check-ups.

All of which contributed to missed diagnoses and a drop in number of claims.

Research revealed that total cancer claims between 2019 and 2020 overall fell whilst lung cancer claims dropped by more than two thirds (69%). Meanwhile, prostate cancer claims, the most common for men, fell 38% with breast cancer claims decreasing by 17%.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, noted that as a result of the pandemic, far fewer people were seeing their GP with many delaying or struggling to secure what could have been a "life changing" check-up.

As a result, Paterson said, many early signs of cancer were missed which was ultimately reflected in the group's claims figures.

He added: "We know that the early detection of conditions, especially cancer, ensures that treatment can start sooner, which in turn boosts the overall survival rates. The concern is that delays in diagnosis will mean more intensive treatment is required and, tragically, the likelihood of greater deaths."

