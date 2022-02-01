Openwork Partnership appoints new propositions director

Rob Askham joins from Santander

Openwork Partnership appoints new propositions director

The Openwork Partnership has appointed Rob Askham as its newest propositions director as it further strengthens its senior leadership team.

Askham was previously commercial director at Santander Asset Management UK, where he spent 21 years and held senior roles in asset management, mortgages and marketing.

In his new role, Askham will concentrate on the development and delivery of products and services, marketing and the advice and sales process.

Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: "Rob has a strong track record in launching and managing mortgage, investment and wealth management propositions focused on delivering value for customers. We are delighted to welcome him and Stuart to our leadership team."

"These appointments complete the development of an enhanced leadership team that we have been drawing together to deliver our growth strategy," he added.

 

