Menopausal support should extend to entire workforce: Peppy

The research found that 57% of HR leaders belueve employers need to address menopause issues in the workplace in order to retain staff.

As more employers give a further priority to diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I) as part of recruitment and retention drives, Peppy argued that such support should also be extended to those experiencing menopause-related issues.

Peppy also suggested that employees are more likely to seek out employers who have a "good track record" on DE&I, even if the policies do not have an immediate impact on their own working life.

For example, Peppy noted that younger non-menopausal women may observe from a distance how an organisation treats its menopausal staff, and in turn make a judgement about whether they want a long-term future with that employer.

Furthermore, two thirds (63%) of HR leaders acknowledged that if they want more women to reach C-suite positions, they must provide better menopause support to also attract the next generation of employees.

Dr Mridula Pore, cihef executive of Peppy explained that a business needs to function well at "all levels and across all areas", whether an individual works in the post room or the boardroom, "they all need and deserve equal support."

"While supporting an individual through the menopause will have a very positive impact on the business itself, it's also about what DE&I means in practice for all staff. And even when a policy doesn't impact every single employee, employers must remember that reputations are often won and lost based on how they treat other members of staff," Pore said.