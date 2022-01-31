Increased use of EAPs in 2021 sparks higher ROI

According to the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), because of higher usage, employers are now seeing a higher Return on Investment (ROI) from their EAP.

The new data is based on evidence from information provided by 3,200 HR professionals using the EAPA UK ROI calculator.

The calculator asks employers to input data or informed estimates of the number of employees, annual cost of the EAP per person and absence data.

As a result, it showed that for every £1.00 spent on an EAP in the UK, employers saw an average ROI of £8.00, this compares with a previous average of £7.27.

For large employers in particular, the data found "huge increases" in EAP ROI, up to 50% in some cases.

For those with 5,000 or more staff, the average increased from £8.43 to £12.75; and for the 1,000-5,000-employee group, it rose to £12.48 from £8.47.

Paul Roberts, EAPA UK board member and research project lead, commented that figures like these on usage and ROI "don't convey the full picture of what's been happening among employees".

"Behind the numbers are human stories. We know from all our conversations with EAP providers that the average call now involves more complexity, more employees with multiple issues to deal with, meaning more stretch and strain for operations," Roberts said.

EAPA UK chair, Eugene Farrell added that higher EAP usage is "here to stay" for the foreseeable future.

"During these times HR need to be demonstrating the specific value of their focus on wellbeing and the ROI data can be part of this: for benchmarking, illustrating the value of active communications and engagement, and for looking at the potential impact of trying different models of services and changing the level of investment," he concluded.