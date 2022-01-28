Spectrum.Life to provide Benenden Health with wellbeing support

Spectrum.Life has partnered with Benenden Health to provide digital health and wellbeing support to over 820,000 members of the group.
As part of the service, Benenden Health members will now have access to digital content provided by Spectrum.Life, which includes access to the company's digital gym and digital wellbeing series. The support includes a wellbeing platform which contains health and wellbeing content created by clinical experts on key aspects of health, wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness. With this new addition, Spectrum.Life will now provide mental health and wellbeing support to over two million users...
