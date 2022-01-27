WPA extends mental health benefits for retail customers

Additional counselling sessions added without GP referral

clock • 1 min read
WPA extends mental health benefits for retail customers

WPA has extended its mental health cover on its retail health insurance plans to include cover for hospital and outpatient treatment.

The outpatient benefit includes Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR).

An optional upgrade that provides access to 20 structured counselling sessions has also been added, whereby existing conditions are covered without a GP referral being required, as well as up to 28 days/nights for in/day-patient mental health treatment.

The mental wellness benefits within the Flexible Health Premier, Elite and Multi-Family plans have been further enhanced to include access to a variety of helplines, many with trained counsellors available to support customers when needed 24/7, 365 days a year.

The support also features health and wellbeing Information as well as debt management and legal advice.

For the group's mental health optional extras, this comprises £1,000 out-patient mental health treatment for consultations with a psychiatrist/psychotherapist/psychologist.

Rod Bramston, executive director of WPA's insurance division, said:  "Our support package will be of great benefit to our customers and their families as we recognise the importance of timely access to mental health support. 

"The additional benefits complement the WPA Health and Wellbeing hub on our website which includes a library of useful articles and videos that are available to customers and the broader population."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employees looking for personalised benefits over pay: MetLife

Pandemic aids in destigmatising UK mental health: AXA

More on Individual Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers
Individual Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers

Call for IPT to be reduced to 10%

Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read
Holistic wellbeing: How protection can better approach the wellbeing challenge
Adviser / Broking

Holistic wellbeing: How protection can better approach the wellbeing challenge

‘Wellbeing is not one size fits all, it’s a pathway’

Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 January 2022 • 4 min read
COVER Blue Monday webinar now available on demand
Adviser / Broking

COVER Blue Monday webinar now available on demand

The whole wellbeing proposition

COVER
clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read