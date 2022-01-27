WPA extends mental health benefits for retail customers

The outpatient benefit includes Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR).

An optional upgrade that provides access to 20 structured counselling sessions has also been added, whereby existing conditions are covered without a GP referral being required, as well as up to 28 days/nights for in/day-patient mental health treatment.

The mental wellness benefits within the Flexible Health Premier, Elite and Multi-Family plans have been further enhanced to include access to a variety of helplines, many with trained counsellors available to support customers when needed 24/7, 365 days a year.

The support also features health and wellbeing Information as well as debt management and legal advice.

For the group's mental health optional extras, this comprises £1,000 out-patient mental health treatment for consultations with a psychiatrist/psychotherapist/psychologist.

Rod Bramston, executive director of WPA's insurance division, said: "Our support package will be of great benefit to our customers and their families as we recognise the importance of timely access to mental health support.

"The additional benefits complement the WPA Health and Wellbeing hub on our website which includes a library of useful articles and videos that are available to customers and the broader population."