Employees looking for personalised benefits over pay: MetLife

The fourth and final report in MetLife UK's Re:Me series found that almost seven out of 10 (69%) workers would work harder for an employer who provided employee benefits that support their individual needs, with half prepared to sacrifice salary for personalised benefits.

The traditional benefits package has evolved as a direct result of the pandemic, with protection now featuring far higher among employer and employee priorities.

Prior to Covid-19, employers ranked income protection as the 13th most important benefit for employees, yet this has now risen to third, with employers now viewing it as a "vital benefit" to offer their staff going forward.

A further 58% of employees claimed they would like to see their benefits package cover all their dependents including their spouse.

While salary remains the most important factor for females aged over 50 (66%), opportunities for personal development were considered to be of most value for females aged 18-29 (48%).

Flexible working proved to be a universally important perk, but slightly more so for women than men. The report showed that 57% of women aged 50 and over voiced its importance as did 48% of females aged 18-29 and 47% of those aged 30-49. This compares with a 50% ranking for males aged over 50 and just 39% for those aged 18-29.

As employee benefits packages change, staff are urging employers to include them in the decision making on which support packages they should offer with almost two in three (62%) employees want to "shape their benefit packages with their boss".

Due to pandemic, employers have also "transformed" how they talk to their staff about the benefits already available to them, with 63% revealing they have seen an increase in employees' queries about benefits since the pandemic and 61% saying they had noticed an increase in the need for mental wellbeing products.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, commented: " During the pandemic with social venues closed, the ‘softer' benefits such as gym memberships and Friday drinks became obsolete and while many of us look forward to socialising after work with a colleague again, more functional benefits such as income protection are proving to be more worthwhile to employees going forward.

"Employees are now looking for a much more holistic approach to their benefits package. Ensuring that the benefit packages employers offer suits all members of the team is crucial to protect productivity and encourage loyalty for the long term."