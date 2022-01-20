TISA chief executive David Dalton-Brown to step down

Dalton-Brown leaves for family reasons after five years at the helm of the organisation and 13 years at the financial wellbeing alliance in total.

TISA's operations will now be restructured and focused into two streams, it said.

One for the traditional membership business unit, which includes TISA's strategic, policy and events work, and one for the digital business unit, which includes TISA's digital initiatives and TISA delivery entities (TDEs). Both will be overseen by the TISA Group board.

Tony Stenning, chairman of TISA, said: "David's achievement is hard to overstate. TISA has gone from strength to strength under his tenure, and he has been a champion of both consumers and the entire financial services industry. He leaves TISA in a fantastic position and I look forward to working with Carol, Harry and the team to build on his success."

"We are all saddened by David's departure and wish him and his family the best of health for the future," he added.

TISA chief operating officer Carol Knight will take over as chief executive of the TISA traditional membership business unit. Harry Weber-Brown, digital innovation director at the firm, will become chief executive of TISA's digital business unit.

Gary Bond remains chief executive of TISA's delivery entities, TISAtech and TURN. Tony Stenning remains as chairman of TISA Group, with oversight of all of TISA's workstreams, entities and policy pillars.

Knight and Weber-Brown will act as co-chief executives of TISA Group and sit on the TISA group board.

"I am very pleased with what our team have accomplished during my time as chief executive. It has been a privilege to lead and develop the business, and I will look back on my time at TISA fondly," said Dalton-Brown.

"The organisation is on a strong footing for future challenges and will, I'm sure, thrive as both a leading financial services membership organisation campaigning for better consumer outcomes and a digital innovation hub for the entire industry. I would like to thank the entire team for what we have achieved together and look forward to hearing about their continued success," he added.

"David will be greatly missed at TISA, having been fundamental to the company for 13 years, and a fantastic colleague and friend. We wish him and his family all the best, from everyone here at TISA," said Carol Knight, chief operations officer at TISA.

Weber-Brown said: "We would like to extend a huge thank you to David for his time at TISA, having been a key individual in developing the company into what it is today. David entrusted us with building a digital business here at TISA and was a great source of inspiration and insight as we grew. We wish David and his family all the best."