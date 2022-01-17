Royal London extends Helping Hand wellbeing services

Includes GP consultations and mental wellbeing app

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Royal London extends Helping Hand wellbeing services

Royal London has announced a series of new wellbeing features to its Helping Hand support service.

Effective immediately, new customers that purchase a Royal London Menu Plan product will gain access to a range of mental health and wellbeing services. These include virtual GP consultations, which can be accessed 24/7, provided by Health Hero, and the Thrive mental wellbeing app, which offers NHS-accredited recommendations to help prevent, detect and self-manage mental health conditions, such as stress and anxiety. Also included is the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) tool, which works...

