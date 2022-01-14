Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey

Vitality is to relaunch its workplace health and wellbeing survey in March to drive better wellbeing solutions among UK employers.
Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey aims to support businesses to recognise the health and wellbeing issues specific to their workforce, and consequently be confident in implementing wellbeing solutions that will provide the best outcomes for their employees and business. Previous iterations of the survey, which was first launched in 2012, have found a clear link between productivity and the health and wellbeing of employees. The 2019 version found that the UK economy lost almost...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.