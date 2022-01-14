Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey

In collaboration with Aon

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey

Vitality is to relaunch its workplace health and wellbeing survey in March to drive better wellbeing solutions among UK employers.

Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey aims to support businesses to recognise the health and wellbeing issues specific to their workforce, and consequently be confident in implementing wellbeing solutions that will provide the best outcomes for their employees and business. Previous iterations of the survey, which was first launched in 2012, have found a clear link between productivity and the health and wellbeing of employees. The 2019 version found that the UK economy lost almost...

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
