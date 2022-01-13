Jonathan Clark appointed as CII's interim CEO

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has announced that former president Jonathan Clark will take on the role of interim chief executive for the rest of the year.
Clark previously served as president of both the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, as well as the CII treasurer between 2003 and 2007. He takes the role of interim chief executive with immediate effect, succeeding the outgoing Sian Fisher, who announced she would be stepping down from the role in October last year. Fisher, who spent six and a half years as the CII chief executive, will remain with the organisation until the end of March to provide...
