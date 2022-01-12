Healix Women's Health offering sees 50% take-up among members

Healix has reported that half of all female members have engaged with its Women’s Health offering.
Launched in April 2021, the Women's Health offering was designed and launched in cooperation with Dr Karen Morton, provides access to consultations and treatment about women's health throughout their working lives. It includes guidance for conditions that are not traditionally covered as part of PMI, such as symptoms of menopause and guidance on fertility issues. Within the first six months of operation, Healix stated that 50% of female members with access to the offering have engaged with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.