Healix Women's Health offering sees 50% take-up among members

During first six months

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Healix has reported that half of all female members have engaged with its Women’s Health offering.

Launched in April 2021, the Women's Health offering was designed and launched in cooperation with Dr Karen Morton, provides access to consultations and treatment about women's health throughout their working lives. It includes guidance for conditions that are not traditionally covered as part of PMI, such as symptoms of menopause and guidance on fertility issues. Within the first six months of operation, Healix stated that 50% of female members with access to the offering have engaged with...

