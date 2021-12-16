Aviva latest insurer to adopt ABI Mental Health Standards

John Brazier
Aviva has implemented the Association of British Insurer’s (ABI) Mental Health Standards to improve access to protection products for consumers with mental health challenges.

The provider stated that many of the elements that comprise the Mental Health Standards have been part of its protection application process "for some years."

In September, Aviva announced changes to its individual protection underwriting approach to include a full review of mental health questions and underlying rules, ensuring the "language used is sensitive and easy for a customer to understand."

The additional measures taken by Aviva to further adhere to the ABI's Standards include additional wording before the customer is asked any underwriting questions to "clearly explain to customers why certain questions are being asked and how the information they provide will be used."

The provider has also collaborated with mental healthcare company Onebright to review all written and verbal customer communications to ensure they are clear and empathetic in detailing application decisions and cover, in accordance with a set of communication principles developed in partnership with Onebright.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer for health and protection at Aviva, commented: "We have been working in line with the standards set out by the ABI for some years now but with one in four UK adults experiencing a mental health condition in their lifetime, it is only right that we look to further recognise their needs in how we offer important protection cover.

"Working with OneBright has really helped us to understand the needs of customers who have an existing or prior mental health condition and has emphasised the importance of communications that are clear, straightforward and empathetic.

"We know the mental health landscape will change and we will continue to undertake regular evidence-based reviews of mental health conditions to help inform our underwriting rules and philosophy, as well as continuing staff training, seeking input from medical experts and reviewing our communications to ensure our approach adapts."

